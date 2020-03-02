|
Gaffney, S.C. - Lois Ruppe Humphries, 97, formerly of 1302 Champion Ferry Road, went home to be with Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Magnolias of Gaffney.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late R.C. Humphries and the daughter of the late John Bundy Ruppe and Lois Elizabeth Ellis Ruppe. She was a graduate of Boling Springs High School in NC and retired from textiles. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and enjoyed cooking for others. Mrs. Humphries was a member of Lavonia Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Ricky Humphries and wife, Cathy and Donnie Humphries, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Dawn Womack and husband, Tyler, Shannon Holland, Cameron Miller and Elizabeth Miller; three great-grandchildren, Connor Holland, Karson Womack and Emma Womack; a great-greatgrandchild, Easton Holland; and a son-in-law, Steve Miller of Gaffney. Mrs. Humphries was preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Miller; five sisters, Alberta McCraw, Louise Mills, Viola Scruggs, Sudie Petty and Ruby Patrick; and three brothers, Rubush Ruppe, Ralph Ruppe and Tom Ruppe.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Slatton and Reverend Tripp Biggerstaff officiating. Interment will be in Lavonia Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the home of Ricky and Cathy Humphries, 1289 Champion Ferry Road.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.