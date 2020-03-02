Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

Lois Humphries

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Humphries Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Lois Ruppe Humphries, 97, formerly of 1302 Champion Ferry Road, went home to be with Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Magnolias of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late R.C. Humphries and the daughter of the late John Bundy Ruppe and Lois Elizabeth Ellis Ruppe. She was a graduate of Boling Springs High School in NC and retired from textiles. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and enjoyed cooking for others. Mrs. Humphries was a member of Lavonia Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Ricky Humphries and wife, Cathy and Donnie Humphries, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Dawn Womack and husband, Tyler, Shannon Holland, Cameron Miller and Elizabeth Miller; three great-grandchildren, Connor Holland, Karson Womack and Emma Womack; a great-greatgrandchild, Easton Holland; and a son-in-law, Steve Miller of Gaffney. Mrs. Humphries was preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Miller; five sisters, Alberta McCraw, Louise Mills, Viola Scruggs, Sudie Petty and Ruby Patrick; and three brothers, Rubush Ruppe, Ralph Ruppe and Tom Ruppe.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Slatton and Reverend Tripp Biggerstaff officiating. Interment will be in Lavonia Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at the home of Ricky and Cathy Humphries, 1289 Champion Ferry Road.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -