Gaffney, S.C. - Lois Medley Mullinax, 87, formerly of 401 Starr Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Raymond Mullinax and daughter of the late Doctor Cleve "D. C." Medley and Ila Reynolds Medley. She retired from textiles, was a homemaker, loved her family, especially her grandchildren and loved gardening. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Ray Mullinax (Cathy) of Pacolet; a daughter, Sarah Gordon (Ken) of Gastonia, NC; a daughter-in-law, Susie Mullinax of Gaffney; two brothers, Tom Medley (Jolene) and Lee Medley (Velma) both of Gaffney; two sisters, Frances Childers and Julia Swanger, both of Gaffney; 9 grandchildren, Michael Mullinax, Kim Sullivan, Gene Gordon, Greg Gordon, Joy Gordon, Jason Gordon, Sonya Mullinax, Trina Smith and Roger Mullinax, Jr.; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Roger Mullinax, Sr., a granddaughter, Dana Mullinax, three brothers, Ralph Medley, William Medley and Dolphus Medley and four sisters, Eunice Medley, Lula Gathings, Pauline Porter and Mary Bell Murray.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church. Graveside services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Ray & Cathy Mullinax, 3619 Cowpens Pacolet Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.

