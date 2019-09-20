|
Gaffney, S.C. - Lois Catherine Richards Wallace, 79, of 950 Carolina Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Charleston, she was the widow of the late Everette William Wallace and daughter of the late Edward J. (E.J.) Richards and Catherine Bradley Richards. She was a homemaker and a very active member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star, loved her family and children.
Surviving are a son, Timothy William Wallace (Donna) of Gaffney; two daughters, Sheila Wallace Bryson (Bill) of Boiling Springs, SC and Rhonda Wallace Blake (Ricky) of Chesnee; six grandchildren, Monica Bigford (Davy), Christopher Blake (Casey), Chad Bryson, Heather Bryson (Krystle), Chelsea Causby (Steven) and Dale Wallace; great-grandchildren, Austin, Brett, Ethan, Aidan, Conor, Shelby, Savannah, Bentley, Peyton, Miranda, Ariel, Kylie and Jacob. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Everette Dale Wallace, a brother, Eddie Richards and a sister, Clara Mae Sweeney.
The family would like to express special thanks to Providence Hospice for their care and devotion.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fairview Baptist Church, 505 Fairview Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the residence, 950 Carolina Ridge Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.