Gaffney - Ms. Lora Ann Ruff, 51, of 304 Jolly Drive passed away on October 15, 2020 in Spartanburg. Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Henry Thomas Henderson and the late Gladys Wyatt. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20 from 7 until 9 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. The Gaffney Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.