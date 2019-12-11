|
Gaffney, S.C. - Lorene Patterson Coyle, 92, formerly of 1588 Wilkinsville Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Fort Mill, she was the daughter of the late Otis Patterson and Sarah Huskey Patterson. She was a graduate of Fort Mill High School, retired from Limestone College and was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church. She loved her family, exercising and gardening.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen Coyle of Louisville, KY and Patrick Coyle of Saugatuck, MI; two sisters, Pat Poole and husband, Charles and Dallas Jones and husband, Liston, both of Gaffney; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Patterson.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Robert Ivey, Rev. Norman Philbeck and Dr. Keith Harrill officiating. Interment will be in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Church Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019