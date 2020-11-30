Blacksburg - While being surrounded by her loving and devoted family, Burt Lorene Davis Hardin, of Blacksburg, South Carolina, entered her heavenly rest on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born May 23, 1927 to the late Burt Lee Davis of Lockhart, South Carolina and Julia O'Della Dorman of Cowpens, South Carolina. She graduated from Blacksburg High School, and soon afterwards obtained her cosmetology license.

She married Yates Alison Hardin on February 8, 1947. Together, they parented two daughters teaching them the words of hope, faith, and love, through the word of God and their life's walk. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, South Carolina. As a member, she served to do whatever she could to make anyone's day brighter for the kingdom of God.

She was known to many as "Nana." To Nana, there was never a moment when there was not enough time to stop and help somebody. She owned and operated City Beauty Shop for fifty years. She wrote handwritten cards for every occasion which gave everyone in the community serenity knowing that she was praying for them. Some of her favorite memories were at church. She was proud of her family: her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed gospel music, and especially loved to hear The Masters Quartet at First Baptist Church perform. She always made sure to send food plates to the shut-in community on special occasions. She always trusted in the Lord and witnessed to people whenever possible.

She was preceded in death by her husband as well as her great-grandson, John Anthony Roark. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Hardin Roark and Vanessa Allison Hardin, as well as Nancy's family including her husband, David Dean Roark, their son, David Yates Roark, his wife, Hope Roark, their children, Cynthia Roark, Julie Roark, and Grace Roark, as well as Grace's daughter, Rylee Duncan, all of South Carolina. In addition, Nancy's daughter, Heather Nicole Roark Eason, son-in-law, Thomas Eason, of North Carolina, and their son, Kevin Roark of Ohio, and three stepgrandchildren, Patrick Eason and his wife, Rachel Eason, of North Carolina,

Kevin Eason of Texas, and Allison Eason of West Virginia

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens, 986 Chesnee Highway, Gaffney, SC with Mr. Vincent Tharpe officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. David Roark, Garrett Duncan, Ben "Dude" Bennett, Chris Moss, and Randy Phillips will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Blacksburg Missions, PO Box 654, Blacksburg, SC 29702 or to Art Alive Ministries, c/o Vincent Tharpe, 131 Forest Haven Drive, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

