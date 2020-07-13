Lorene Wilson

Cowpens - Lorene Gossett Wilson, of 243 Foster Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Cowpens, she was the widow of the late D.J. Wilson and the daughter of the late Charlie Gossett and Ottie Stephens Lamb Gossett. She was a graduate of Cowpens High School and was retired from Health Tex. She was very active with "Mighty Moo" Festival, never met a stranger, loved everyone and loved to talk with her friends and family. She also was a member of Eastern Star and a Girl Scout Leader. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Central Baptist Church, where she was very active in her Sunday School Class and shared her love with the shut in ministry.

Surviving is a daughter, Pam Rase and husband, Joe of Wheelersburg, Ohio; three grandchildren, Amanda Jo DeHart and husband, Matt, P.J. Rase and wife, Sarah and Kyle Wilson Rase and wife, Melissa; ten greatgrandchildren, Callie, Brody, D.J., Andrew, Logan, Blaire, Nolan, Luke, Brynn and Nora; numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

PGraveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday,

July 14, 2020 at Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mr. Tracy Parris officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC, 29304 or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

