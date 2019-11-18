Home

Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
View Map

Loretta Goldie Miller

Loretta Goldie Miller Obituary

Blacksburg -- Loretta Goldie Miller Shaffer, 84, of 1118 Caldwell Road, passed away Saturday, November 16th, 2019, at her residence. She was the widow of Homer Shaffer and the daughter of the late Harry George Miller and Blanche Brown Miller. Mrs. Shaffer was a homemaker and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Blacksburg. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Ken Lane officiating. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Shaffer family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 18, 2019
