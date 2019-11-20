|
Gaffney, S.C. - Loretta Edna Thomas Little, 83, of 108 Pleasant Meadows Drive, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was first married to the late Roy Smiley, the widow of the late Dwayne Humphries and the widow of the late Henry Little. She was the daughter of the late Walter Thomas and Lois Bland Thomas. She retired from Alcoa, a retired beautician and a member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church. She never met a stranger, loved her family and loved animals, especially her fur baby "Maddie".
Surviving are a son, Roy "Sonny" Smiley of Gaffney; two daughters, Susan Ellis and Shirley Kite (Mike), both of Gaffney; a sister, Ann Blazejewski of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Charm Daggerhart (Charlie), Landon Ellis (Allison), Brandie Hamrick, Krissy Jaworski, Dustin Kite (Jenna) and Kaley Ruppe (Dillon); greatgrandchildren, Maddox, Kyle, Ben, Lilly, Haylan, Gia (Hunter), Kane and Hudson.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in the Grassy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342 or , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at their respective homes.
