June 24, 1963 – November 25, 2019
Cowpens, S.C. - Lori Sue Spencer Pinero of 6429 Cannons Campground Road, Cowpens, SC died too suddenly on Sunday evening November 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center, Mary Black Campus.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the beloved wife of Alejandro Pinero for 37 years who was her best friend and soulmate. She was the daughter of the late Oscar "Ozzie" Spencer and Dolores Ogger Spencer.
Surviving in addition to her husband is one daughter, Carmen Branch and husband Anthony Branch of Boiling Springs, SC. She had three grandchildren that meant the world to her, Kayden Branch, Ariyanna Branch and Aliyanna Branch. She had four sisters, Jeanette Spencer and Nancy Liske, both of Cowpens, SC, Carol Nash of Chesnee, SC and Sandy Kinzer of Alabama; two brothers, Larry Spencer of Fort Worth, TX and Cliff Spencer of Cowpens, SC; also a special family friend, Judy Sarratt of Cowpens, SC.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
The family will be at the residence.
