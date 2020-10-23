Lorie Pierce

Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Lorie Wilkie Pierce, 98, of 159 Wilkie Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Wilkie and Ollie Spencer Wilkie. She was a homemaker, loved her family, quilting, singing hymns, gospel music, sewing, canning and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Mike Pierce (Betty) of Gaffney; a brother, Buford Wilkie (Sherry) of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Hazel Wilkie of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Kevin Pierce and Laura Pierce; two greatgrandchildren, Isabelle Peterson and Will Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews; a special friend, Nancy McAbee. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceeded in death by four brothers, James Wilkie, Clarence Wilkie, Forest Wilkie and D. B. Wilkie and five sisters, Marie Reynolds, Edna Cooper, Lois Dillinger, Gladys Lamb and Carolyn Robinson.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Joel Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at 703 Whites Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

