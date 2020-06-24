Lottie Frady Smith
Cowpens, S.C. - Lottie Lucille Frady Smith, 97, formerly of Foster Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Converse, she was the widow of the late Dewey Leonard Smith and daughter of the late William Carl Frady and Essie Wyatt Frady. She was a homemaker and farmer, a member of Love Springs Baptist Church for 73 plus years, and attended Pacolet Road Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Jackie Peterson (Lee) of Cowpens and Kaye Erwin (Ronald) of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Buffie Hayes, Regina Taylor, Crystal Webber and Shannon Erwin; six great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Jonathan Brook Erwin, a sister Jo Williams and husband Dean, and three brothers, Boyd Frady, Harlan Frady and Melvin Frady.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Love Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Reverend John Cox, Reverend Jimmy Powell, Dr. Ron Culbertson and Mr. Doug Hayes officiating. Interment will be in the Love Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the home of Lee & Jackie Peterson, 565 Oakdale Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 24, 2020.
