Cowpens, S.C. - Louie Dale Lipscomb was born on January 24, 1932 to Ruby Irene and O.S. Lipscomb. He passed away to be with Jesus on August 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife of 61 years, Marilyn Martin Lipscomb.

He was a decorated Korean War Veteran serving in the United States and Baumholder, Germany. His military service is memorialized on a monument at Veterans Memorial Park in Cowpens. He was also an extensive traveler, taking his family to Mexico, Hawaii, all over the United States, Jamaica and Europe. His travel escapades in Europe were published in the Gaffney Ledger in 1980 as his family retraced his steps from his military service abroad. He loved life, singing, dancing and most importantly his family. He was an entrepreneur and owner of Lipscomb Construction Company, several rental properties and he also retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship.

He is survived by his three children, Louie Scot Lipscomb, Janet Lipscomb Ward (Doug Smith) and Tammi Lipscomb Harrison (Joey Harrison); five grandchildren, Travis White, Jason White, Joshua White, Nicole Harrison Abercrombie (Nick Abercrombie) and Matthew Harrison (Anna Harrison); six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn White, Jonathan White, Alexander White, Lucas White, Weston Fitzgerald and Ella Abercrombie; two sisters, Mae Ella Blanton and Rebecca Jane Leazer; a special friend, Joyce Harrell; his grandniece, Melissa Willis. He was especially close to his wife's family, including Miriam Campbell, Martha Garmon, Mary Jo Babb and Martin T. Martin. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Wilson Lipscomb, Faye Gardner, Raye Lipscomb, Paul Lipscomb, Tom Lipscomb, Sadie Lovingood, Francis Humphries, Furman Lipscomb, Lamar Lipscomb, James Lipscomb and Mary Jane Lipscomb. Mr. Lipscomb was a beloved son, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many others.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Love Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Please observe social distancing and our family would ask that you please wear a mask. Mask and social distancing represent the best way to reduce any chance of someone's health being affected. Due to COVID-19 concerns, we ask that you don't visit the family homes or enter inside the church. We want to make sure everyone is safe while remembering him. We are grateful for the amount of lives Louie touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Love Springs Baptist Church, "Moving Forward Fund", 107 Spring Hills Road, Cowpens, SC, 29330 or Senior Centers of Cherokee County, 499 West Rutledge Avenue , Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.