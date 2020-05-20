Home

Louise Duncan

Gaffney, S.C. - Louise Sentell Duncan, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge in Brookview.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late George Willard Duncan and daughter of the late John Sentell and Bertha Phillips Sentell. She retired from textiles, loved her family, and loved cooking, especially cakes and cornbread. She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are three daughters, Carolyn Whitener (Joe, Jr.) of Blacksburg, Sandra Teague (Mike) of Grover, NC and Betty Martin (David J.) of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Jeff Smiley (Cathy), Kevin Smiley (Marsha), Deanna Cerwin (Todd), Shad Clark, Jada Laughter (Jonathan), Jason Martin (Heather) and Julie Patterson (Joe); 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Damon (Blue) Sentell, Pittman Sentell, Marshall Sentell and James Sentell and two sisters, Eula Sentell Duncan and Lula Mae Moss.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Brookview for the wonderful care given.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Daryle Hawthrone officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the home of David J. & Betty Martin, 173 Farmwind Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 20, 2020
