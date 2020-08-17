Gaffney, S.C. - Bessie Louise Johnson, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Johnson and Ovella Green Johnson. She lived in Gaffney most of her life and gave her family the foundation to always follow Jesus Christ and stand on his word. She was a faithful member of Elm Street Church of God.

Surviving are her nieces, Mrs. Ann Hamrick of Blacksburg; Mrs. Sandra Wyatt Hyman and Mrs. Catherine Quinn, both of Gaffney; one great-nephew, Mr. Randy Joe Guyton and one great-niece, Ms. Bridgette Hayes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Loyd Tilliman Johnson and James Johnson and sisters, Eva Buff and Ruth Wyatt.

The family would like to express gratitude to Spartanburg Regional Hospice.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

