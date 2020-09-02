1/1
Louise Love
Blacksburg - Louise Moses Love, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, at her home.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Walter Love and the daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Dover Moses. She attended Mt. Whitaker Baptist Church. Mrs. Love loved to sew and you could always catch her with her needle and thread.

Surviving Mrs. Love are two sons, Lloyd Junior Love (Mary) of Blacksburg and James Love of the home, three daughters, Myrtle Earls and Mae Foster of Pacolet and Janice Huskey (Chris) of Shelby, four sisters, Wilma Bolin of Blacksburg, Dorothy Pruitt of Gastonia, Ann Ingle of Lincolnton and Julie Stewart of Kings Mountain, eight grandchildren, one step granddaughter, and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to her to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two infant sons, six brothers, James, J.D.,Junior, Marvin, Howard and Toby Moses and one sister, Ruby Manning.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Love will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary with Rev. Michael Owens Officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary.

John Foster, Floy Ramsey, Aric Axness, Ethan Axness, Danny Ham Jr. and Jerry Pera will serve was pallbearers.

Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Book of Memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com

The Blacksburg Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
