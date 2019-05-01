Gaffney, S.C. - Louzettie Henderson Hill, 100, of 273 Drayton Trail, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Cole L. Hill and daughter of the late Solen Henderson and Roxie Kitchens Henderson. She retired from Butte Knits, loved her family and sewing, and was a member of Pacolet Road Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, James Hill, Roy Hill and wife, Sybil and Terry Hill and wife, Judy, all of Gaffney; a daughter, Kathy Mc- Murray and husband, Winfred of Gaffney; a brother, Marvin Henderson and wife, Verle, of Gaffney; nine grandchildren, Tim Hill, Robert Hill, Ronnie Hill, Wendy Hill, Tabatha Keenan and husband, Joe, Judy Matson, Greg Byars and wife, Tina, Pattie Byars and husband, Danny, and Pam Byars; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Hill, a granddaughter, Terry Lynn Hill, daughters-in-law, Nancy Hill and Becky Hill, brothers, Gene Henderson, Jack Henderson, Robert Henderson and Roscoe (Toby) Henderson and four sisters, Dale Blackwood, Nellie Merck, Betty Blanton and Frances Jolley.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Powell and Dr. Keith Harrill officiating. Interment will be in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or Pacolet Road Baptist Church, 1104 Pacolet Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence, 273 Drayton Trail, Gaffney.

