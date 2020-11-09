1/1
Lucile Williams
Gaffney, S.C. - Virginia Lucile Parker Williams, 92, of 508 W. Frederick Street, stepped into the portals of Glory on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Ernest Dean Williams and daughter of the late Arthur Frank Parker and Maude Peeler Parker. She attended Hickory Grove High School, retired from Timken, and a member of West End Baptist Church.

Surviving are two brothers, William "Doc" Parker (Martha) and Perrin Parker, both of Gaffney; four sisters, Margaret Owens, Helen Coyle, Peggy Howell (Norman), all of Gaffney, and Edna Yeomans of Matthews, NC; a special niece and caregiver, Angie Jackson; numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Parker and an infant brother, Arthur Frank Parker, Jr.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the other caregivers that assisted with Lucile's care.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at the home of Angie Jackson, 111 Springlake Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 9, 2020.
