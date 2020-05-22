|
|
Blacksburg - Lucille Pierce Batchler, 92, of 1434 North Limestone Street, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of James Dewey Batchler and the daughter of the late L.D. Pierce and Emma Whiten Pierce. Mrs. Batchler was the former Voter Registration Chairperson and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 40 years.
Mrs. Batchler is survived by one son, Craig Batchler; one daughter, Barbara B. Haggard; two grandsons, Robbie Haggard and wife, Michelle, and Dalton Batchler and wife, Haley; three great-grandchildren, Jason, Jacob, and Dane Batchler.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Howard, Harold, and Marvin Pierce and Margaret McDaniel.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at home of Craig Batchler, 507 Batchelor Drive, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702 with Rev. Eddie Bolin officiating.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Batchler family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 22, 2020