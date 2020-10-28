Lucille Bray

C. Lucille (Martin) Bray died September 17, 2020, at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland, WA.

Lucille (Lucy) was the daughter of Odell and Oveda (Allison) Martin. She was born and reared in Gaffney, SC, and graduated from Gaffney High School in 1945. She also attended Berea College in Berea, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband M. Fletcher Bray, brother Gene Martin, half-sisters Mary Martin White and Virginia Martin Addy.

She is survived by her son, M. Craig Bray (Karen) of Seattle, WA; granddaughter Huiying Bray; and her daughter Cynthia L. Bray Cotter (Stephen) of Olympia, WA.

Lucy was cremated and her remains were interred at Oakland Cemetery in Gaffney, SC, next to her parents.

Contributions in Lucy's name may be made to any Meals on Wheels or Hospice program.