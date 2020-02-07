Home

Lucille McNeal

Lucille McNeal Obituary

Lucille Proctor McNeal, age 89, died peacefully in her sleep at Brookview Healthcare Center in Gaffney, S.C.

Left to cherish fond memories are: one stepdaughter, Linda McNeal (Anthony); one brother, Eddie C. Proctor (Vivian) of Charlotte, N.C.; one sister, Lucy M. Proctor (John) of Gaffney , S.C.; a special niece Karen Proctor of Gaffney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. A thirty minute visitation will be held prior to the service. Interment will follow at Suck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at 700 Dogwood Drive, Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 7, 2020
