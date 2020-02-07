|
Lucille Proctor McNeal, age 89, died peacefully in her sleep at Brookview Healthcare Center in Gaffney, S.C.
Left to cherish fond memories are: one stepdaughter, Linda McNeal (Anthony); one brother, Eddie C. Proctor (Vivian) of Charlotte, N.C.; one sister, Lucy M. Proctor (John) of Gaffney , S.C.; a special niece Karen Proctor of Gaffney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. A thirty minute visitation will be held prior to the service. Interment will follow at Suck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
