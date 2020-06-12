Lucille Merrell

Blacksburg - Lucille Reep Merrell, 81, of 161 Ridgecrest Drive, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born in Lincolnton, NC, she was the widow of Chris Merrell and the daughter of the late Lewis Reep and Gertha Reep. Mrs. Merrell was a homemaker and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She loved sewing and taking care of children.

Mrs. Merrell is survived by two sons, Christopher Merrell and Michael Merrell (Katie), both of Blacksburg; three daughters, Brenda O'Shields (Jimmy) of Anderson, Bobbie Corry (Shawn) of Blacksburg, and Billie Duff (Eddie) of Gaffney' one brother, Charles Reep of Mooresville, NC; one sister Virginia Sanchez of Brownsville, TX.; Seventeen Grandchildren, Twelve Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Connell Merrell, Benjamin Merrell, Robert Humphries, and Corrine Merrell Chandler.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Grady Gregory and Rev. Shawn Corry officiating. Interment will follow at Lighthouse Baptist Church Cemetery. Phillip Haney, Dustin Haney, Joe Thomas, Danny Foster, Blake Walker and Rodney Upchurch will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at the residence of her daughter, Billie Duff, at 126 Williams Road, Gaffney, SC.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

