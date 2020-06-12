Lucille Merrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Blacksburg - Lucille Reep Merrell, 81, of 161 Ridgecrest Drive, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born in Lincolnton, NC, she was the widow of Chris Merrell and the daughter of the late Lewis Reep and Gertha Reep. Mrs. Merrell was a homemaker and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She loved sewing and taking care of children.

Mrs. Merrell is survived by two sons, Christopher Merrell and Michael Merrell (Katie), both of Blacksburg; three daughters, Brenda O'Shields (Jimmy) of Anderson, Bobbie Corry (Shawn) of Blacksburg, and Billie Duff (Eddie) of Gaffney' one brother, Charles Reep of Mooresville, NC; one sister Virginia Sanchez of Brownsville, TX.; Seventeen Grandchildren, Twelve Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Connell Merrell, Benjamin Merrell, Robert Humphries, and Corrine Merrell Chandler.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Grady Gregory and Rev. Shawn Corry officiating. Interment will follow at Lighthouse Baptist Church Cemetery. Phillip Haney, Dustin Haney, Joe Thomas, Danny Foster, Blake Walker and Rodney Upchurch will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at the residence of her daughter, Billie Duff, at 126 Williams Road, Gaffney, SC.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Merrell family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved