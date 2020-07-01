Blacksburg - Lucille Ramsey, 80, of 320 Upper Deal Street, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the wife of Arnold Ramsey and the daughter of the late Woodrow Allison and Nettie Maynor Allison. Mrs. Ramsey worked as a homemaker and was a member of Cherokee Falls Missionary Fellowship Church.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ramsey is survived by a son, Christopher Dillan Ramsey, of Blacksburg; a daughter, Pam Spencer and husband, J.R., of Chesnee; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Arnold Maurice Ramsey and Marty Lane Ramsey; and two sisters, Elaine Mullinax and Shirley Bright.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Willie Lanier and Rev. Gregg Martin officiating. J.R. Spencer, Dillan Ramsey, Matt West, and Miguel Cleto will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Ramsey family.