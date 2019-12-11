|
Mrs. Lucille Fernanders Wood, 90, of 805 W. Fairview Avenue, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, in her home.
Widow of Deacon Herman Wood, she was born in Buncombe County, NC and was a daughter of the late Calvin and Emmaline Morris Fernanders.
She was a 1947 graduate of Granard High School. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, president of Christian Leaders Missionary, president of the Vernon Choir, co-organizer of the Junior Choir, father, and member of the Usher Board.
Mrs. Wood was a former Nurse's Aide at Cherokee County Hospital. She was a member of Heroines of Jericho Tryon Court #8, Order of the Eastern Star, and president of the Social Savings Club.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by: a daughter Catherine Wood Shuler; three brothers, Shedrick Morris, Charlie and Anderson Fernanders; reared in the home as brothers, Remus and Sammy Morris, Lewis Lipscomb, and James Fernanders; grandson Calvin Wood; great-grandson, Aaron Shuler; and son in-law, David L. Littlejohn.
She leaves cherish memories to: two daughters, Emma Grant (Johnny) and Mildred Littlejohn, all of Gaffney; a son, Herman Dennis Wood, Sr. (Fatina) of Gaffney; grandchildren, Hermia D. Wood, Ikie Curry, Herman Dennis Wood, II, Charlieka D. Littlejohn, Baxter Derrell Wood, and Elder Arthur Lee Shuler, Jr.; several great-grandchildren including, Malachi Wood and William Sherard Camp, reared in the home.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 2 p.m., in Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Gilmore Mortuary; www.gilmoresmortuary.com