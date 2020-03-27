|
|
Lucy Isabell Jones Harrison, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Peachtree Centre, Gaffney, SC. A native of Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Betty Koon Jones. She was the widow of the late Melvin Harrison. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Harrison, 4 brothers Walt, C.L. (Tab), Samuel and Frank Jones and 2 sisters- Edna Garner and Betty Bennett.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Musgrove Mills. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved her family very much.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Kathy Moore, Blacksburg, sister Jane Broome, Due West, SC, brother in law, Sammy Harrison of Gaffney as well as 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She also had a special niece, Ann Shelton and special caregivers, Debbie Elliott and Summer Stokes.
A Celebration of Life service will be held, Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11 a.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Jerry Allen officiating.
Memorials may be made to the charity or organization of one's choice.
E-condolences may be sent to whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Harrison Family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020