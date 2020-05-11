|
Boiling Springs, S.C. - Luther "Luke" Raymond Allison, Jr., 37, of 128 Springside Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Luther Raymond Allison, Sr. and Brenda Hambright Allison of Gaffney. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and USC Upstate and was employed by Synnex Corporation in Greenville. He loved his family, motorcycles, the San Francisco 49ers and Florida State Seminoles. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Boiling Springs.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Brandi Allison of Gaffney; paternal grandmother, Doris Allison of Gaffney. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Allison and his maternal grandmother, Nancy Hambright.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Nick Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
The family will be at the home of Raymond & Brenda Allison, 102 Brookwood Drive, Gaffney.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 11, 2020