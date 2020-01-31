|
Gaffney, SC - Lula Mae Sentell Moss, 101, passed away at Peachtree Centre, Gaffney, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The wife of the late Rembert L. Moss Sr., she is survived by two sons, Howard Moss (Bonnie) of Simpsonville, SC, Charles Moss (Denise) of Lyman, SC, a sister Louise Sentell Duncan of Gaffney, SC, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, greatgreat grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons: Ronnie Moss (Ann), Rembert L. "Junior" Moss and a grandson, David Moss; a sister, Eula Sentell Duncan and four brothers: Pitman Sentell, James Sentell, Marshal Sentell, and Damon "Blue" Sentell.
Born in Cherokee County on September 6, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Bertha Phillips Sentell. As a daughter in a share cropper farming family she was well versed in picking and hoeing cotton, slopping hogs, milking cows and the numerous other family work functions that were required of farm children born in the early 1900's.
Lula Mae and Rembert met while both were living with each's respective family near the Little Memorial Church community. At the time, Rembert's family was share cropping on the "Tate" place near what is now near the intersections of highway I-85 and highway 18 and Lula Mae's family was share cropping in the area where the Broad River Brick Yard was at one time located. Lula Mae was active in Little Memorial Church during this time and much of Rembert and Lula's "courting" took place when they attended services at church. During their courtship, they fell in love and Rembert proposed marriage. Lula said yes, they were married in 1938 and began their married life living with Rembert's family while contributing to the livelihood of the family with Rembert continuing to plow a mule for his father, and Lula assisting in making a cotton crop.
Within a year or so of their marriage in 1938, they moved out on their own and began a livelihood of farming on their own. Consistent with the movement of poor farm families during this time, they moved where they could make a living. Their first boy was born at the "Furnace" place located off highway 11 near the Cherokee Church community in 1940, their second boy was born back at the "Tate" place in 1941, their third boy was born at the "Haas" place, located near the overhead railroad bridge that passes over Cherokee Creek, in the Little Memorial Church community in 1942, and their fourth and last boy was born at the old Cherokee County Hospital on Logan St. in 1944. The only reason their fourth child was born in the hospital and not at home was because Rembert had been drafted into the Army during WWII and the government paid for the birth and delivery.
After Rembert returned home from the Army in 1945, they moved their family to a house on Elm Street on the big mill hill. Rembert passed away in 1975 and Lula continued living on the big mill hill in several different houses until she entered the Peachtree Centre at age 93.
During Lula's early married life she was a farmer's wife and did the work required of a farmer's wife while bearing four children in a period of five years. After she and Rembert moved to the mill hill, she did other people's laundry, cut ladies hair, gave home permanents, did "ironing" for others and cleaning houses for neighbors to supplement the family income. Lula got her a "paying" job in 1959 and worked at A.P. McAuley & Co. until her retirement at age 65.
Lula Mae was a firm Christian and very much believed in prayer. She was saved during a revival at Macedonia Church when she was a young girl and baptized in an outside baptismal pool in a "spring" near the church. She is a member of Kirby Baptist Church and enjoyed her Sunday school class and helping out with bible school as long as she was able. Her favorite activity while at Peachtree was when different Christian groups came to sing and play. And she always enjoyed when they had preachin'.
Lula was a "firm" no nonsense wife and mother. She believed in working for what she got and expected nothing from others unless she was able to "do her part" as long as she was able. The staff at Peachtree can attest to her toughness and quick wit. And her remaining sons will miss her and cherish the legacy of her independent attitude that she kept until she breathed her last breath. If anyone was ever one of a kind…she was.
The family extends thanks to Dr. Ezman, the wonderful nurses and staff at Peachtree, and Compassus Hospice for the care given to Lula.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Will Vergara officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kirby Church, 512 Chandler Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
