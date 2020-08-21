1/1
Lynda White
Blacksburg - Mrs. Lynda Phillips White, 71, of 161 Bunny Trail, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Spartanburg SC.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of the late Charles Wayne White and daughter of the late Lewis and Dorothy Phillips.

Mrs. White was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Gaffney. She loved her family, singing, and the beautiful blooms that flowers produced.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. White was preceded in death by a brother, David Phillips.

She is survived by one son; Tony White (Melissa) of Blacksburg, SC, two daughters; Nikki Norman of Blacksburg, SC and Debbie Teaster (Ransom) of Gaffney, SC, two brothers; Jimmy Phillips of Shelby, NC and Steve Phillips (Susan) of Marietta, GA; three sisters; Nancy Littrell of Nicholasville, KY, Ann Childress (Ron) of Navarre, FL and Susan Phillips of Gaffney, SC; Eight Grandchildren; Brad White (Marisa Berry), Brock White (Kelsee), Charly White (Austin Gordon), Alissa White (Jordan Brown), Brooke White, Courtney Garner, Mason Waltman, and Valerie Waltman, six great grandchildren; Tinsley, Anastyn, Keegan, Ellison, Graylee and Hazley.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary.

Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. in Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Gregg Martin officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

Book of Memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Lynda Phillips White.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
AUG
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
