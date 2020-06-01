Gaffney, S.C. - Lynn Lambert McCraw, Sr., 83, of 109 Pleasant Meadows Drive, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Jennie Blanton McCraw, and son of the late Lynn Cotesworth and Mary Morgan McCraw. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was retired from Gaffney Manufacturing. Mr. McCraw was a member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church.Mr. McCraw is survived by two sons, Lynn L. Mc- Craw, Jr. and wife, Tracy and Michael Madison Mc- Craw, Sr. and wife, Page, both of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Madison McCraw (Alicia), Delaney Mc- Craw Beeco (Jonathan) and Tanner Lynn McCraw; and special friend, Betty Tate Clark. In addition to his parents, Mr. McCraw was preceded in death by two brothers, Morgan McCraw, Cotesworth McCraw; and a sister, Shirley McCraw Cook.A graveside service will held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Grassy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Dr. Wil Owens and the Reverend Martin Hogg. The family will friends after the service at the cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grassy Pond Baptist Church, Youth Fund or Disaster Relief Fund, 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, S.C. 29341.The family will be at respective homes.An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.