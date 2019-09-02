|
Gaffney, SC - - Lynn Dale Whiten, 61, of 523 W. Montgomery Street, went home to be with Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Joe Furman Whiten and Grace Peek Whiten. He was a former owner/operator of Shrimp Boat Restaurant and was an avid Gamecock fan. Mr. Whiten was a member of Kirby Church.
Surviving is a son, Brandt Whiten and wife, Megan of Boiling Springs; a daughter, Lyndsay Fowler and husband, Justin of Ft. Knox, KY; three sisters, Vicki W. McGill and husband, Charles of N. Myrtle Beach, Lana W. Parker and husband, David of Gaffney and Lisa W. Renfrow and husband, William of Inman; three grandchildren, John Luke Whiten, Caroline Whiten, and Nora Fowler; a special friend and cousin, Craig Long; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Annie Peek and Arthur and Ruby Whiten.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Will Vergara officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kirby Church, 512 Chandler Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Cherokee County Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse, 201 W. Montgomery Street, Gaffney, SC, 29341.
The family will be at the home of David and Lana Parker, 137 Stacy Drive.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC