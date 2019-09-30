Home

Mack "Beaver" Lee

Mack "Beaver" Lee Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Mack "Beaver" Glenn Lee, 69, of 138 Filter Plant Road, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Mack Lee and Ruth Baker Lee. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Mark Martin. He was retired from textiles and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a brother, Jerry Lee (Patsy) of Gaffney; two nieces, Tracy Lee and Amanda Lee, both of Gaffney; four nephews, Kenny Lee of Clemson, Brandon Lee of Gaffney, Mark Lee (Teddie) of Gaffney and Mike Lee (Kim) of Blacksburg; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Lee was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Lee.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A private interment will be held by the family at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .

The family will be at the home of Jerry and Patsy Lee, 224 Old McKown Farm Road.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 30, 2019
