Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
New Pleasant Baptist Church

Mack Lee Jolly

Mack Lee Jolly Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Mack Lee Jolly, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.

Mack was born August 19, 1932 and was a native of Cherokee County. He was the son of the late Bryan and Vinnie Hammett Jolly. He was a member and served on a number of committees and was a former deacon and teacher at New Pleasant Baptist Church. He retired from Metromont Materials. Mack was a member of the Cherokee County Chapter, . He served in the Air Force in Arizona.

Surviving are his wife Joanne of 51 years and two brothers Logan Jolly and wife, Mary and Jack Jolly as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Wayne and his wife, Ruth and Malcolm and his wife, Valarie and a sister-in-law, Martha Jolly.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at New Pleasant Baptist Church with Reverend Bryan Yelton and Reverend Brandon Morris officiating. Interment will be in the New Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Kevin Freeman, Philip Jolly, Jack Key, Kyle Orr, Larry Orr and Lewis Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Jack E. Daniel Chapter 54, P.O. Box 604 , Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.comBlakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
