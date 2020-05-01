Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date

Madelon Claterbos

Madelon Claterbos Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Madelon Ruth Utecht Claterbos, 74, of 216 Sierra Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, she was the wife of John Van Weydom Claterbos for 30 years and daughter of the late Melvin Utecht and Dorothy Wentzel Utecht. She was a 1964 graduate of Weyauwega High School, graduated from the nursing program at Deaconess Hospital in 1967, and retired as a Registered Nurse after 30 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gaffney where she sang in the choir. She loved her family, sewing, studying the Lord's word and enjoyed David Jeremiah.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Michael Zeimet (Rebecca) of Chicago, IL; two brothers, Warren Utecht (Sandi) of Appleton, WI and Steve Utecht (Vicky) of Oshkosh, WI; a sister-in-law, Sharon Utecht of Oshkosh, WI; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Denis Utecht.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: FCA of Cherokee County, P.O. Box 970, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Miracle Hill Ministries, 227 Henderson Street, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 1, 2020
