Lake Wylie, S.C. - Madge Beth Jackson Huskey, 85, of 5825 Natoma Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

Born in Newberry, she was the loving wife of Roger Reed Huskey for 62 years and the daughter of the late Emmett Rogers Jackson and Alma Wilson Jackson. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, Winthrop University and enjoyed the music of Engelbert Humperdinck. She was a retired School Teacher, having taught primarily in the Sumter County Schools and also in Guam, Florida and Georgia. Mrs. Huskey was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are two daughters, Tina Huskey Greene (Heath) of Sumter and Tonya Huskey Merkle (Russell) of York; two grandchildren, Brenden Trent Johnson and Morgan Reed Merkle; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Huskey was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Bohler; a brother, Emmett Steve Jackson.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 17 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buffalo Baptist Church, 618 Old Buffalo Church Road, Blacksburg, SC, 29702 or Multiple Sclerosis Association, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC, 27609.

The family will be at the residence.

