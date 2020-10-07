Mae Farmer

Mooresboro, N.C. – Mae McCraw Farmer, 86, formerly of 2904 Wood Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Willow Ridge in Rutherfordton, NC.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Truman Robert Farmer and daughter of the late Charlie J. McCraw and Ollie Mae Pearson McCraw. She retired from textiles and was a member of Prospect Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Mickey Daryl Farmer of Mooresboro, NC; a daughter, Tammy Farmer Ruppe (Timmy) of Gaffney; two sisters, Nancy McCraw Justice (Kenneth) and Patsy M. Green (Howard) both of Mooresboro, NC; a granddaughter, Cayci Brooke Ruppe. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Genelle Godfrey and two brothers, Ray McCraw and Guy McCraw.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Murl Lehman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Prospect Baptist Church, 2610 Prospect Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.

The family will be at the home of Timmy and Tammy Ruppe, 183 Meadow Wood Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC