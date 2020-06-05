Gaffney, S.C. - Maggie Hughey Patterson, 85, of 1703 Beech Street, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Winford Tillman Patterson and daughter of the late Early Hughey and Violet Wisher Hughey. She retired from Hoechst Celanese, loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren, loved flowers and was a member of True Gospel Independent Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Darlene Steward, Marilyn Crawford (Jimmy), both of Gaffney and Teresa Owens (Jeffery) of Boiling Springs, SC; two sisters, Rosie Blanton (Reverend William) and Linda Hall, both of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Brad Steward, Tracy Steward, April Crawford, Andrew Crawford, Kirk Mason (Eva) and Nicholas Mason (Courtney); seven great-grandchildren, Nathan Haulk, Damien Haulk, Shawn Crawford, Olivia Mason, Blake Mason, Gabriel Mason and Evan Mason; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Hughey and Frank Hughey, two sisters, Louise Parker and Brenda Jones and a granddaughter, Angie Crawford.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Compassus Hospice for their loving care.
Services to be announced by Blakely Funeral Home.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: True Gospel Independent Baptist Church, c/o Reverend William Blanton, 1650 Beech Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Winford Tillman Patterson and daughter of the late Early Hughey and Violet Wisher Hughey. She retired from Hoechst Celanese, loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren, loved flowers and was a member of True Gospel Independent Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Darlene Steward, Marilyn Crawford (Jimmy), both of Gaffney and Teresa Owens (Jeffery) of Boiling Springs, SC; two sisters, Rosie Blanton (Reverend William) and Linda Hall, both of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Brad Steward, Tracy Steward, April Crawford, Andrew Crawford, Kirk Mason (Eva) and Nicholas Mason (Courtney); seven great-grandchildren, Nathan Haulk, Damien Haulk, Shawn Crawford, Olivia Mason, Blake Mason, Gabriel Mason and Evan Mason; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Hughey and Frank Hughey, two sisters, Louise Parker and Brenda Jones and a granddaughter, Angie Crawford.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Compassus Hospice for their loving care.
Services to be announced by Blakely Funeral Home.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: True Gospel Independent Baptist Church, c/o Reverend William Blanton, 1650 Beech Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.