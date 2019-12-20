|
Manazerine Haney Foster, age 97, peacefully transitioned Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late President Haney and Venus Fowler Haney.
She was born April 2, 1922 in Cherokee County, SC. She was united in holy matrimony to Elzie Lee Foster, to this union nine children were born. Manazerine was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a faithful wife and a loyal mother. She was a faithful member of Knuckles Chapel Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish fond memories three daughters, Linda Foster, Sandra Foster Poole, Connie Copeland; four sons, Paul Foster, Jimmy Foster, Sylvester Foster, Richard Foster; twenty grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Limestone Baptist Church with the Rev. Kerwin Wray and Rev. Michael Golden officiating.
A one-hour visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gaffney Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Linda Foster, 309 West 9th Street Gaffney, SC.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019