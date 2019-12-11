Home

POWERED BY

Marcus Ellis

Send Flowers
Marcus Ellis Obituary

Blacksburg - Marcus James "Mark" Ellis, 61, of 594 W Carolina St Lot 6, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the Marvin Ellis and the late Virginia Merle Ellis. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Ellis family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -