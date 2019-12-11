|
Blacksburg - Marcus James "Mark" Ellis, 61, of 594 W Carolina St Lot 6, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the Marvin Ellis and the late Virginia Merle Ellis. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Ellis family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019