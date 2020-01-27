|
Gaffney, SC -- Margaret Huskey Littlejohn, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Magnolias of Gaffney.
Born in Gaffney on December 17, 1927, she was the wife of the late Albert Littlejohn and daughter of the late James Otis Huskey and Virginia Sentell Huskey. Margaret was a tireless worker, having worked many years at Oxford Industries before she retired from Hoechst- Celanese. Her family was her pride and joy, especially her "Grands." She was a long time member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, faithfully attending for more than 70 years.
She is survived by two sons, Tony Littlejohn and wife, Jan and Stan Littlejohn and wife, Teecy, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Vickie Weatherford of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Angie Gohs (Richard) of Moore, Brian Littlejohn (Lisa) of Newport, NC, Stefan Littlejohn of Columbia, Bradley Littlejohn (Katie) of Roswell, GA, Calton Sparks of Wellford and Seth Sparks (Alexandra) of Greenville; six great-grandchildren, Sara Littlejohn, Lauren Gohs, Kristen Gohs, William Sparks, Sydney Littlejohn and Kensley Littlejohn; five sisters, Hazel Jolly, Christine Holt, Elaine Gauthier, Linda Mosley and Wanda Parker; and four brothers, Elmer Huskey, Donald Huskey, Terry Huskey and Rickey Huskey. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Littlejohn was preceded in death by a son-in-law Chip Weatherford.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Frazier and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Children's Home, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Humane Society of Cherokee County, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
Pallbearers will be: Richard Gohs, Brian Littlejohn, Stefan Littlejohn, Bradley Littlejohn, Calton Sparks and Seth Sparks.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the Memory Care staff of Magnolias and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care of our Mom.
The family will be at their respective homes.
