Spartanburg, S.C. - Margaret Bloodworth Melton, 83, formerly of 330 Providence Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of the late R.C. Melton and the daughter of the late Johnny Bloodworth and Eula Viola Williams Scruggs. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was retired from Nestle. Mrs. Melton was a member of El Bethel Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Rickey Melton and wife, Faye and Dr. Larry Melton and wife, Sindy, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Marie Cribbs and husband, Larry of Gaffney; eight grandchildren, Bryan Thompson, Kim McCarter and husband, Scott, Misty Karsmizki and husband, Donnie, Tomica Ann Melton, Justin Melton, Nick Melton and wife, Rachel, Michelle Al-Wardat and husband, Mahmoud and Jeremy Duncan and wife, Jennifer; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Scruggs, Mary Clary and Frances Culbreth; and five brothers, Furman Scruggs, Charles Scruggs, Logan Scruggs, Harry Scruggs and J.B. Scruggs.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Larry Melton officiating. Interment will be in Crestview Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: El Bethel Baptist, "Missions Fund", 116 Billy Goat Bridge Road, Gaffney, SS, 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.