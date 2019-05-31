Gaffney, S.C. - Margaret Rae Parker Oakes, 94, formerly of 140 Pacolet Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Mary Black Campus.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Floyd Oakes and daughter of the late Roland Parker and Lelia Ramsey Parker. She was a homemaker, loved her family and gardening, and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church where she served as a nursery teacher for many years.

Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Ruppe and husband, Wayne, Parnice Lester and husband, James and Judith Parker and husband, Ronald, all of Gaffney; ten grandchildren, Vickie Lynn, Jeremy Rice and wife, Amanda, Lisa Brumley and husband, Steve, Laura Deaton and husband, Todd, Christine Henderson and husband, Adam, Debbie Smith and husband, Allan, Kim Jolly and husband, Steve, Brad Oakes, Jeff Oakes and Michelle Smith; 18 greatgrandchildren; one greatgreat grandchild, Joah James Patton. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Dean Oakes, three brothers and six sisters.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Ham and Dr. Donnie Padgett officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

