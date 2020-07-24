Gaffney, S.C – Margaret "Granny" Parker was born to Alfred and Rosalee Price in Gaffney, SC. on June 23, 1930 and peacefully entered her Heavenly home July 23, 2020.

Formerly of 321 Linder Road in Gaffney she was married for 57 years to the late Earl Parker. Affectionately known as "Granny" she cared deeply for all that she met. She's been described by many as feisty and full of spunk. She loved to laugh, sing, work in her garden and cook, but more than life itself she loved her family and was the perfect example of unconditional, unwavering love.

Survivors include a son, Wayne Parker (Pam) of Gaffney; two grandchildren Todd Parker (DeeDee) of Gaffney and Laura Rillman of Augusta, GA; four great-grandchildren Keely Parker, Ruthie Parker, Brandon Parker all of Gaffney and Kerah Rillman of Augusta, GA; three sisters, Hazel Phillips, Vivian Morris and Sybil Sarratt (Lewis) all of Gaffney; a special caregiver, friend and "granddaughter", Leanne Parker of Gaffney.

She was a charter member and longest tenure member of Fairview Baptist Church in Gaffney where she attended and served as long as her health allowed.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating.

Special thanks to the faculty and staff of Peachtree Center Nursing Home for their care and support over the last three years.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.