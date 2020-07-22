Margery Jane Goforth Stubbs of Chesterfield, SC died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1937 to the late Clyde and Ruby Montgomery Goforth and was the wife of William "Bill" Stubbs, Sr. A Private Celebration of Life service for the immediate family (children, spouses, and grandchildren) will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church by Pastor Alisha Hansen with a private committal service following in the Quick Family Cemetery, Clio, SC.
The family invites anyone who would like to join them virtually, to log into Beth Stubbs Hough Facebook page to watch the service via livestream at 10:00 AM on Saturday.
Margery was one of fifteen siblings that were a blessing to her throughout her life. After graduating from Gaffney High School (1955), she continued her education at the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. In 1957, she graduated as the Valedictorian of her class.
Margery married her husband, Bill Stubbs, Sr., on August 21, 1960 in Columbia, SC. They resided mainly in McColl, SC on the family farm until 1973 when the family moved to Chesterfield, SC. She gave birth to three children, Bill, Jim and Beth before moving.
Margery worked as an operating room nurse in Laurinburg, NC while she lived in McColl. After they moved, she began her public health career at the Chesterfield County Health Department in 1974. Margery become Team Leader in 1976 and became the Chesterfield County Nursing Supervisor in 1991. She officially retired on June 30, 1997. Even after retirement, she volunteered to help care for family and community members. Nursing was a true calling for her.
While in Chesterfield, Margery was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She sang as a soprano in the Chancel Choir. She taught an Adult Sunday School class for many years. She worked with the Local Mission Fund at the church to help persons in need. She was also the Vice President of the United Methodist Women for several terms. Margery was a member of the Sandhills Emmaus group. She had a servant's heart for God.
Margery loved to visit family and friends. Family gatherings were an exciting part of the year for both sides of the family. She enjoyed going to musicals and plays with her husband, Bill. She was an avid reader and loved to garden. However, her favorite pastime was being around her grandchildren. MaMa Stubbs gave them her undivided attention. She read, sang, laughed and made delicious treats for them to enjoy.
Sharing God's love to others was a mission to her. She would write cards to ALL of her family members and friends for all types of occasions; holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, get well, new births, weddings and thinking of you. She wanted everyone to know that they were loved and important to her. She was most frustrated when the dementia made writing her words down more difficult.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Peele Stubbs, Sr. of Chesterfield; sons, William "Bill" Stubbs, Jr. and wife, Diane of Columbia, James "Jim" Stubbs and wife, Sara of Stallings, NC; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Stubbs Hough and husband, Austin of Chesterfield; grandchildren, William Stubbs, Emily Stubbs, Jenna Hough and Ethan Hough; brothers, Neal, Wilford, Wilbur, Wayne, and Michael Goforth; sisters, Doris Garner, Dell Byars, and Susan Jones; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Preston "Bud", Frank, Johnny and Hugh Davis Goforth, William "Bill" Goforth and Judy Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul UMC 305 W. Main St. Chesterfield, SC 29709.
