Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

Margie Rogers

Margie Rogers Obituary

Spartanburg, S.C. - Margie Green Rogers, 60, of 764 N. Church Street, Apt. 908, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Alvin Green and Nellie Mae Moss Green. She loved her family and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

Surviving is a daughter, Amanda Kimbrell and husband, Craig of Boiling Springs, SC; a brother, Robin Green of Spartanburg; a sister, Sherry Noland of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Makayla Kimbrell and Corey Kimbrell; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Lancaster officiating. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family in care of Amanda Kimbrell, 188 Castleton Circle, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

The family will be at the home of Craig and Amanda Kimbrell, 188 Castleton Circle, Boiling Springs, SC.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 10, 2019
