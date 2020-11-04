Gaffney, S.C. - Maria Martinez Swank, 71, of 682 Buck Shoals Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Florencio Martinez and Tamara Melnakova Martinez. She retired from Wal-Mart, loved her family, birding watching and nature, and was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are a son, David Swank (Ann) of Gaffney; two daughters, Connie Knight and Tamara Williams (David), both of Gaffney; two sisters, Victoria D'Amore (Chris) of New York and Sandy Guthrie (Darrell) of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Knight, Cassidy Knight, Will Swank, Sierra Swank, Mikella Smith, Kirsten McAbee and Grayson Williams; two great-grandchildren, Maddie and Grayson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Constantine "Butch" Martinez.

No services are scheduled.

