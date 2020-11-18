1/
Marie Campbell
Gaffney, S.C. - Grace Marie Price Campbell, 82, of 155 Hemlock Road, formerly of Goucher School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Rutherfordton, NC, she was the widow of the late Charles Campbell and daughter of the late Pasco Price and Ruth Jenkins Price. She was a homemaker and of the Protestant faith. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, cooking and Blue Grass Festivals.

Surviving are three sons, Charles Thomas Campbell (Marianne), Matthew Campbell, both of Swartz Creek, MI and Barry Campbell (Elizabeth) of Grand Blanc, MI; a daughter, Phyllis Tomlinson (Lynn) of Gaffney; six brothers, Dewitt Price (Helen), Doug Price (Lucy), Johnny Price (Elaine), David Price (Vickie), Dennis Price (Diane) and Bobby Price (Sandra), all of Gaffney; two sisters, Janice Mullinax (Winfred) of Gaffney and Joyce Bishop (Marvin) of Shelby, NC; a sister in-law, Margaret Price of Gaffney; a brother-inlaw, Larry Hughey of Gaffney; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Hope Campbell, a brother, Joe Price and a sister, Hazel Hughey.

The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers, Lindsey Gossett, Christy Bright, Tasha Hughes and Joanie Farr.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Goucher White Plains Volunteer Fire Department, 579 Goucher School Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
