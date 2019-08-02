|
Marie Courson Murray of Blacksburg, SC passed away at the age of 95 on July 30, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center in Gaffney, SC. She was the widow of Louie Murray. She was born in Baxley, GA, the daughter of Archie Courson and Laura Smith Courson.
She is survived by her 3 children Tommy O'Berry, Billy O'Berry (Patricia) and Brenda Doan (Bruce), along with 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her southern cooking, country wisdom, endless laughter, determined strength and great love for her family.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 4 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church cemetery in Baxley, GA.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019