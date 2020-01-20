|
Gaffney, SC - Marie Patterson Blanton, 94, of Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Charles Leonard Blanton, Sr. and daughter of the late Tillman Patterson and Nan Holt Patterson. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved her Lord, children, grandchildren and family. She also loved gardening, flowers and was a wonderful cook.
Surviving are two sons, Charles Blanton, Jr. and wife, Dollie and Ronnie Blanton and wife, Diane, both of Gaffney; two daughters, Brenda Scruggs and husband, George of Gaffney and Janice Petty and husband, Dave of Columbia; nine grandchildren, Anita Lux and husband, Jeff, Courtenay Simmons and husband, Blake, Drayton Scruggs and wife, Mary Beth, Ashley Clary, Kim Cash and husband, Gary, Brad Petty and wife, Wendy, Jayson Blanton and wife, Lindsay, Jacob Blanton and wife, Amy and Melissa Barber and husband, Bill; twentytwo great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Winfred Patterson.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Delos Blanton and Rev. Alan Peeler officiating.
Interment will be in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the home of Charles and Dollie Blanton, 334 Hampton Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341.
